KATI slams attacks on govt, military installations

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Friday condemned recent incidents of violence, and attacks on government and military installations, calling it an attack on the integrity of the country and demanding strict action against those responsible.

“Such incidents have taken place for the first time in the 75-year history, even when the country was divided, such a reaction was not seen,” KATI president Faraz-ur-Rehman said.

He said amid recent violent incidents, the value of the dollar suddenly increased by 14 rupees, which caused irreparable damage to the economy.

“Due to the current political instability, the economic crisis is becoming a serious situation,” Faraz-ur-Rehman lamented, urging that all political parties should forget their differences and negotiate and decide on a charter of democracy.

UBG leader Khalid Tawab was of the view that Pakistan's economy is already badly affected, and multi-national companies are winding up their business from Pakistan.

“The large-scale manufacturing sector is also fighting for survival, so we cannot afford violent incidents, attacks on government and military installations.” He said the high rise of the dollar in two days would increase the burden of inflation on the people.

The leader of UBG stated that inflation in the country was already at the highest level in history KATI deputy patron-in-chief Zubair Chhaya said the business community was concerned about the economic crisis and deteriorating law and order situation.

Pakistan's economy was also badly affected by the global economic recession, which caused a storm of inflation and unemployment in the country, he added.

“In one year, the economic situation is further deteriorating. FBR is unable to achieve the revenue collection target.” He called upon the political parties to solve the issues by sitting at a table and resolving the differences because of the country's integrity.

Kati official Johar Qandhari said the law and order situation in the country was very alarming, and those who damage government and military property should be dealt with strictly.“No patriotic Pakistani can support the attack on Pakistan Army installations. Such miscreants should be brought to justice immediately,” he said.