Stocks drift higher on rupee recovery, easing political noise

Stocks closed higher on Friday with the rupee staging a recovery and easing political noise after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan managed to get a relief from the Islamabad High Court, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index increased by 161.95 points or 0.39 percent to 41,487.58 points against 41,325.63 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,653.16 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,295.05 points.

“Stocks showed bullish activity on strong rupee recovery on easing political noise after IHC [Islamabad High Court] bail grant on PTI chief and pre-budget speculations,” Ahsan Mehanti, analyst at Arif Habib Corp said.

He stated that a Finance Minister’s assurance over meeting IMF conditions scraping fuel subsidy plan to secure funding in the bailout programme had played a catalyst role in the bullish close.

KSE-30 index closed flat with an increase of 3.61 points or 0.02 percent to 14,841.95 points compared with 14,838.34 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares dropped by 8 million shares to 89.474 million shares from 96.850 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs3.401 billion from Rs2.891 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.212 trillion from Rs6.189 trillion. Out of 308 companies active in the session, 174 closed in green, 107 in red and 27 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, analyst at Topline Securities, said range bound session was observed at the exchange as the index traded between its intraday high of 324 points and intraday low of -26 points to finally close at 41,488 level (up by 0.39 percent).

DAWH, LUCK, PKGS, CHCC and SYS positively contributed 116 points to the index. On the flip side, OGDC, PPL, BAHL, UBL and HBL lost value to weigh down on the index by 43 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan shares, which rose by Rs100 to Rs5,800 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, which increased by Rs75.23 to Rs1,078.99 per share. A significant decline was noted in Bhanero Tex., which fell by Rs70.77 to Rs1,060 per share, followed by ZIL Limited, which decreased by Rs24.75 to Rs305.25 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a positive session was recorded at the PSX on Friday to end the business week. “The market opened in the green, with investors waiting for the Supreme Court's verdict on the former prime minister's petition. However, once the session reopened, clarity prevailed on the political front as the IHC approved the bail petition,” it reported.

Investor activity was variable, while mainboard volumes remained respectable.

Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (+57.7 points), inv. banks / inv. cos. / securities cos. (+57.9 points), paper & board (+12.9 points), food & personal care products (+11.3 points), and OMCs (+9.3 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 9.548 million shares which closed unchanged at Rs1.14 per share. It was followed by Maple Leaf with 5.407 million shares, which closed higher by 11 paisas to Rs28.11 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Sui North Gas, Oil & Gas Dev. XD, D.G.K. Cement, Data Textile, Pak Petroleum, TPL Properties, Pak Refinery and Cnergyico PK.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 27.792 million shares from 23.422 million shares.