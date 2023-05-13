MSCI removes three Pakistani stocks from Small Cap Index

KARACHI: Global index provider MSCI has removed three Pakistan stocks from its Small Cap Index in a latest semi-annual review, Arif Habib Limited reported on Friday.

The deleted stocks include Bank Alfalah (BAFL), Indus Motor Company Limited (INDU), and Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL), which were added in May 2022.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. In the latest Semi-Annual Review (SAIR), Morgan Stanley Capital International –MSCI Inc. announced changes in the constituents of its global indices, which will be effective from June 01, 2023.

There is no change for Pakistan in the MSCI FM standard index, according to the brokerage. “Pakistan’s weight in MSCI FM Standard index is estimated at 0.6 percent including Engro Corporation and Oil and Gas Development Company being the two constituents,” Arif Habib said.

Pakistan’s weight in the MSCI FM 100 index is estimated at 2.1 percent with ENGRO being the largest (0.38 percent) while HBL and TRG being the smallest (0.2 percent each) companies. The country remains the second cheapest market in MSCI FM index in terms of PE(x) and PB(x) multiples.

From a liquidity perspective, Pakistan is the third most liquid market in the MSCI FM universe. MSCI announced results of the May 2023 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes — including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets, and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic Indexes.

According to the May index review, eighty-six securities will be added to and 39 securities to be deleted from the MSCI ACWI Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI World Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Builders Firstsource (USA), Lattice Semiconductor (USA) and Deckers Outdoor Corp (USA).

The three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index measured by full company market capitalisation will be Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway A(Hk-c) (China), Jinko Solar A (Hk-c) (China) and Xinjiang Daqo New Energy A (Hk-c) (China).

“There will be 185 additions to and 165 deletions from the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index,” it said. In September 2021, MSCI downgraded Pakistan to a frontier market for no longer meeting the emerging market’s classification standards for size and liquidity. “Although the Pakistani equity market meets the requirements for market accessibility under the classification framework for emerging markets, it no longer meets the standards for size and liquidity,” MSCI said in a statement.