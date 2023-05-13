Refineries reel as currency depreciation incurs billion-rupee exchange losses

KARACHI: The sudden and sharp depreciation of the rupee has dealt a severe blow to Pakistan’s refining sector, with exchange losses surpassing a billion rupees for at least two refineries in only a couple of days, sources said on Friday.

The sudden deprecation of Pakistani rupee was triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and subsequent incidents of protests and violence in different parts of the country.

The local currency lost over Rs15 in two days, which resulted in huge losses for the refining sector on account of severe exchange losses, sources in the sector revealed to The News. “Two refineries suffered an exchange loss in excess of Rs1 billion because of sudden deprecation of rupee against the dollar,” sources said.

One of the two refineries incurred losses of Rs750 million over the past two days due to exchange rate fluctuations. The refinery had to settle its letter of credit (LC) on May 11, 2023, when the value of the rupee dropped to its lowest level of Rs298.93.

“It had no option but to settle the LC as it is required to be settled on the due date,” sources disclosed, and stated that these refineries were unfortunate that their LCs settlement date fell during the days of high fluctuation in dollar-rupee parity.

Sources in the oil sector attributed the losses incurred by refineries to the flawed mechanism of exchange rate adjustment on import of crude oil and petroleum products, and added that losses suffered due to exchange loss were not recoverable

This mechanism of exchange rate adjustment is based on Pakistan State Oil (PSO) exchange rate adjustment. “Whatever is the exchange rate adjustment of PSO is applied for the whole sector,” the sources pointed out.

“If an oil sector company is incurring losses due to exchange rate fluctuation, and PSO is not incurring any loss during that period, the exchange rate loss would not be adjusted,” sources said, and added that if PSO was incurring the losses on exchange rate and some other oil firm was not suffering from exchange rate fluctuation, it would benefit from it.

They noted that exchange rate fluctuation was so wild that it led to colossal losses to companies depending on imported raw material. Nearly all sectors, including refining suffered owing to exchange movement.

Sources said that unfortunately there has been no word from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Finance Ministry about this sudden depreciation of rupee in just two days. Although the rupee recovered massively on Friday after losing for two consecutive days, sources said that the damage was done to the refining sector.

The refineries would have to bear the exchange rate losses, as no adjustment would be provided on account of the recent fluctuation, they added.