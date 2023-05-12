PU exams postponed

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) on Thursday announced that all the semester examinations of affiliated colleges scheduled for May 12, Friday (today), have been postponed.

As a notification issued in this regard, these exams would now be held on June 19, 2023. The time and place of exams will remain the same as already notified. Similarly, all the practical exams scheduled for May 12 (today) and 13 May (tomorrow) have also been postponed and new dates of these practical exams would be notified later. However, the written as well as practical exams of May 15, 2023 and onwards shall commence as per schedule already notified.