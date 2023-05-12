Excise staff to be rewarded for better recovery: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Excise and Communications Bilal Afzal said that it has been decided to give incentives to the employees of the Excise & Taxation Department on the pattern of FBR and Board of Revenue, according to which one percent of the amount recovered in excess of the target would be given to the employees concerned as a reward.

Bilal Afzal in a meeting on Thursday said that the summary of incentives has been sent to the Punjab Cabinet through Secretary Excise and after the approval, one percent reward money would be distributed among the relevant director, excise & taxation officer, excise inspector and constable.

The provincial minister said that such an initiative was not taken before in the history of Excise Department. "I hope that this step will significantly increase the efficiency of the department", he added.

Meanwhile, Secretary Excise & Taxation Masood Mukhtar hailed the initiative and said that the rewards would motivate the employees. He said that the current Punjab government was taking several measures for the welfare of employees, including the long pending promotion cases.

DG Excise & Taxation M Ali said that where rewards would be given for high performance, legal action might also be taken against the employees with less recovery than the target. He said that the officers should take all possible steps to improve their performance and work hard to achieve the given targets within the fixed deadlines.

Police welfare centre made functional

The Police Welfare Centre has been made functional at Telecommunication Headquarters Qurban Lines.

SSP Telecommunication Punjab said that employees are getting 60 facilities under one roof to solve their problems from the Police Welfare Centre. He said that their issues were being resolved within the prescribed period and relief was being granted on submitted applications of professional issues, including leave, promotion, seniority, GP fund, medical bills, salary and allowances, financial assistance, welfare of martyrs, family claim, recruitment, retirement and pension of police employees. He said that the software of the Police Welfare Centre had divided 12 major issues of personnel welfare and professional matters into 60 sub-categories. Now police employees would be able to get information about the actions taken on their applications by simply giving their CNIC number on the counter, he added.