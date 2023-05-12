‘Clean environment priority’

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad said that providing a clean and healthy environment in the province was our first priority and substantial efforts were being made for improving the working of relevant departments.

The minister observed that digitisation in Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) should transform it into a vibrant public service delivery organisation, improve its performance and help speedy resolution of citizen’s complaints regarding sanitation and waste lifting in the provincial metropolis. He expressed these views after a briefing by LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din regarding the operational affairs of LWMC on Thursday.

The minister said that the introduction of a new android application in LWMC for ensuring attendance of workers was a significant initiative. The incorporation of advanced features like Geo-fencing of workers and Face ID in the new Attendance Android application was a major development to improve its working, he added.

He further said that the pilot project for route optimisation and digital monitoring of waste containers in Gulberg Town will help in keeping the city clean. He directed that fines for illegal spreading of garbage and violations of local government rules will also be done through digital application.

IG distributes recruitment letters

IG Punjab on Thursday distributed offer letters to 18 candidates selected for the recruitment of junior clerks in the police force. The young candidates, who got the offer letters, would join the police after clearing the medical test.

According to the details, three girls namely Shiza Hidayat, Musafa Iqbal and Rukhsana Musa were among those who received the offer letters. Apart from them, Rizwan Yasin, M Abdullah, Irfan Mahmood, Noman Sardar, Ali Munawwar, Hafiz M Farhan Afzal, Syed Zaki Haider, Kazim Ali, M Shehryar, Affan ul Haq, M Ejaz, M Hasnain, M Mudassar Rasool, M Adeel Aslam and Ghulam Mohiuddin were also given offer letters.

All these candidates are being recruited in the Police Department on family claims. IG advised the new recruited candidates to show extra hard work and enthusiasm in their duties to excel in their career.