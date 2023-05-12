LDA’s one window cell fails to curb agent mafia

LAHORE:One-Window Cell (OWC) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has failed to eliminate the entry of agent mafia in the cell who used to mint money from the innocent citizens on daily basis.

LDA’s OWC was the first place of interaction between the citizens and LDA officials as everyone has to submit his/her application for LDA-related any official work at the cell. The cell was situated in a building block next to the office of LDA DG and entry of agents was officially banned in this cell but practically it was not being followed. It is pertinent to mention here that a number of LDA’s retired officers and officials and property dealers can also be seen at the cell regularly with different ‘clients’.

Though the LDA, on the direction of LDA DG/Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has established a special counter for old-aged citizens, the scribe has witnessed a large number of aged people roaming from one pillar to post while the Director and Deputy Director of the OWC were citing in their chilled offices.

Some applicants told the scribe that their files of the properties were missing/lost from the OWC and no official was taking responsibility of that. Some applicants claimed that the staff of OWC threw the precious files of citizens into trash without any reason. They also appealed the DG/Commissioner Lahore to take notice of the situation immediately.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LDA DG/Commissioner Lahore as well as Minister Housing also visited the OWC and issued strict warning to the officials concerned in case of negligence but these warnings went in vain as in reality the agent mafia was active at OWC.

Sources in LDA told the scribe that many retired LDA officers were working in the name of consultancy and used their ‘connections’ to process the files. Sources claimed that the agent mafia could be seen entering in the closed counters of the OWC and getting their work done.

Sources said the agent mafia took Rs5,000 to Rs10,000 for the submission of applications only while the rate of different tasks varied as per the nature of work. Sources claimed that the senior management of the LDA has imposed a strict ban on the entry of agent mafia in the OWC but they were roaming there easily while the common citizens were facing difficulties in case they tried to process their case independently.

Ahmed Khan, an old man sitting at the OWC, told the scribe that he was visiting the cell for the past several days but the deputy director concerned was not available to listen to him.

He claimed that some days back when he first time visited OWC, an unknown person approached him and whispered him that he will ‘assist’ him for just Rs10,000 but he refused and since that day he was unable to submit his application.

The scribe, himself, witnessed the same situation in the office of the Director OWC where a retired LDA official was sitting with another person and the Director OWC processed his case on ‘priority’.

When the scribe asked the Director OWC that was this early processing facility was available to all the citizens coming in the OWC, he said anyone facing any difficulty can come to his office.

Over a question about agent mafia, the Director OWC said that no such mafia existed here and citizens were getting their work done as per the law. However, the scribe also witnessed another ‘speedy’ work of a person who introduced himself as a senior government officer to the Director OWC.

When contacted, Additional Director General (HQ) Imran Ali said that the LDA has a zero tolerance policy towards corruption and he and other senior officials including LDA DG used to made surprise visits at the OWC. He said the authority was doing all efforts to facilitate the citizens and very soon appointment system will also be introduced at the OWC for the citizens.

Over the issue of the presence of agent mafia at the OWC, he said he has already directed the Director OWC to take strict action against agent mafia and no one should enter into the restricted areas of the cell where LDA officials were sitting and processing the applications of the citizens.