Commodity financing of wheat: Banks offer new loan programme, arrears regularisation

LAHORE:Provincial Minister of Industries, Trade and Energy SM Tanvir and Excise Minister Bilal Afzal chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday in which banks presented their offers for a new loan programme under the commodity financing of wheat for April to June 2023. The banks also submitted offers for the regularisation of loan arrears.
Provincial Minister SM Tanvir emphasised that the farmers were being compensated for their hard work. He highlighted that wheat was being purchased from farmers at the rate of Rs3,900 per maund. Furthermore, he expressed that the government was prioritising the interests of the farmers, and added that their well-being was being ensured. Representatives from National Bank, Punjab Bank and other banks also participated in the meeting.
