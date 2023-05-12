Cop’s body found

LAHORE:The body of a policeman was recovered from the roof of the Judicial Academy. The victim identified as Sarfraz, a resident of Sargodha, was deputed as guard at the High Court. The cop’s family suspected that someone had killed him and dumped his body on the roof. On being informed, the forensic team collected evidences from the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.
LAHORE:Punjab University on Thursday announced that all the semester examinations of affiliated colleges scheduled...
LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Excise and Communications Bilal Afzal said that it has been decided to give...
LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad said that providing a clean and healthy environment in...
LAHORE:A seminar on ‘Empowering SMEs with Sustainable Business Solutions’ highlighted the significance of the...
LAHORE:A delegation of Kattar Band Road Industrial Association called on the Lesco Chief Executive Officer Shahid...
LAHORE:One-Window Cell of Lahore Development Authority has failed to eliminate the entry of agent mafia in the cell...