Friday May 12, 2023
Lahore

Cop’s body found

By Our Correspondent
May 12, 2023

LAHORE:The body of a policeman was recovered from the roof of the Judicial Academy. The victim identified as Sarfraz, a resident of Sargodha, was deputed as guard at the High Court. The cop’s family suspected that someone had killed him and dumped his body on the roof. On being informed, the forensic team collected evidences from the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.