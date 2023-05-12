 
Four dead in road accidents

By Our Correspondent
May 12, 2023

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 875 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, four people died, whereas 880 were injured. Out of this, 495 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.