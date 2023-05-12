Four dead in road accidents

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 875 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, four people died, whereas 880 were injured. Out of this, 495 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.
LAHORE:Punjab University on Thursday announced that all the semester examinations of affiliated colleges scheduled...
LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Excise and Communications Bilal Afzal said that it has been decided to give...
LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad said that providing a clean and healthy environment in...
LAHORE:A seminar on ‘Empowering SMEs with Sustainable Business Solutions’ highlighted the significance of the...
LAHORE:A delegation of Kattar Band Road Industrial Association called on the Lesco Chief Executive Officer Shahid...
LAHORE:One-Window Cell of Lahore Development Authority has failed to eliminate the entry of agent mafia in the cell...