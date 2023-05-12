Mercury soars to 39.2°C in City

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather was recorded here on Thursday as 39.2°C temperature was recorded in the City while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was likely to approach upper areas on Friday night. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad and Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 47°C, while in Lahore, it was 39.2°C and minimum was 22.4°C.