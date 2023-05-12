Minister visits markets, assesses trade activities

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanvir visited markets in the City, assessed the ongoing business activities and conducted meetings with traders to address their concerns. Traders expressed their strong desire to focus on their business activities rather than engaging in protests.

During his interactions with the traders, the minister reassured them of the unwavering support of the Punjab government, emphasising that their problems would be promptly solved. He pledged to provide complete protection to the traders, ensuring that their business activities would not face any disruptions.

He highlighted the remarkable status of the Badami Bagh Auto Market as the largest market in Asia, comprising an impressive 6,600 shops. He promised to enhance the market's infrastructure, aiming to create a more conducive environment for trade.

The minister emphasised the crucial need to strengthen the relationship between traders and the government. He expressed his determination to act as their representative, working closely with them to address their concerns and challenges. To effectively tackle the issues faced by businessmen and industrialists, SM Tanvir announced the activation of the Punjab Chambers of Coordination Committee, demonstrating the government's commitment to resolving these matters.

During his visit, the minister made a point to visit key markets such as the Badami Bagh Auto Market, Shah Alam Market, Hall Road, and other notable locations. At the office of the Pakistan Automobile Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association within the auto market, he engaged in fruitful discussions with the traders. The Chairperson of the association, Nasir, gave a briefing on the issues pertaining to the auto market. SM Tanvir expressed his determination to find effective solutions to these challenges, instilling a sense of reassurance within the trader community.