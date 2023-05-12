Elderly worker died after police raid: PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leadership has alleged that its elderly worker Major (R) Sajid Bokhari lost his life due to heart attack after the police raided his house. A press release issued on Thursday said Major (R) Sajid Bokhari was a senior party worker who died of heart attack after police raided his house. Party leadership expressed profound grief over the death of Major (R) Bokhari and condemned the police atrocity.