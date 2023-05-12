JS Bank to facilitate employees, customers with hearing impairment

KARACHI: JS Bank Limited (JSBL), one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has partnered with ConnectHear - a social enterprise working towards deaf inclusion - to provide virtual interpretation services to the bank’s employees and customers with hearing impairment across the country.

This initiative is in line with the bank’s commitment to promoting inclusivity amongst its customers and employees.

This collaboration will enable the bank to equip its branches and offices with ConnectHear’s virtual interpretation technology which can be used on smartphones and computers. The technology will enable the bank’s employees to communicate effectively with their teams and customers by connecting with ConnectHear’s certified interpreters. This initiative will also enable the bank’s HR teams to conduct interview and provide training to current and prospective candidates.

Reflecting on the partnership, Basir Shamsie, President and CEO, JS Bank, said: “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to becoming an inclusive and accessible organization. We are proud to partner with ConnectHear and take a step forward on our mission of providing access to seamless financial services to all our customers across the country.”

Azima Dhanjee, CEO and Co-Founder, ConnectHear, said: “We believe in the fundamental right of accessible communication for all.

This initiative with JS Bank is a result of our joint vision of providing deaf individuals with seamless access to financial services, fostering active participation in financial inclusion and enhancing accessibility for these individuals.”