PPP terms PTI ‘a group of miscreants’

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza on Thursday said that PTI supporters and Imran Khan are the followers of thinking of Bal Thakrey. In a statement issued here, Hassan Murtaza said that PTI is no longer a political party now but it is a group of miscreants. What Tehreek-e-Insaf did to Pakistan banned organisations could not do. He also said Imran Khan pushed the country towards riots to fulfill his nefarious agenda.

He said sensitive buildings and government installations were systematically attacked. Baton-wielding armed mobs damaged public property and vehicles and looted shops. Murtaza alleged that Tehreek-e-Insaf targeted every institution that protects Pakistan. Imran Khan had thrown others’ children into fire while his own children are enjoying life abroad. Murtaza said Al-Qadir Trust scandal is the biggest embezzlement allegation against any former prime minister. He also said leaders and workers of PPP faced the worst state oppression but never rebelled against the state.

lauded: President of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and Markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadith, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has lauded the Supreme Court decision to release Imran Khan, saying it was the only way to ensure peace, national security in the current situation.