PTI welcomes Imran’s release by SC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision ordering the release of Imran Khan.

In a message on Twitter, PTI senior leader Senator Shibli Faraz welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision and said two days of relentless propaganda in the media that his arrest was lawful had blown into the thin air.

Shibli said it was not an arrest but pure and orchestrated abduction from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Separately, former minister and PTI leader Murad Saeed asked the party supporters to reach Islamabad in large numbers on Friday if Imran was not re-leased on Thursday.

Murad’s video message was released by the PTI Central Media Department here in which he claimed to have confirmed reports that Imran would be assassinated on being spotted.

“My Pakistanis, if Imran Khan is not released by the government today, all of you should reach Islamabad by a bus, car, motorcycle, rickshaw and change your lives, as there is no constitution and no democracy in the country. This country is on the verge of default,” he pleaded.

“Almost the PTI leadership has been arrested, and after that, there would be no one to send a message to you and this might be my last message to you,” said Murad.

He said “Imran Khan’s fault was to talk about the real independence of Pakistan, to say absolutely not to America, to fight the case of the Islamic world and to make a real struggle for Pakistan.”

Speaking about himself, he said, “What is my fault; I always talked about peace in Pakistan and my martyred brother Arshad Sharif. I am confident that the people will come out with their leader Imran Khan and their families for their future. I appeal to my mothers, sisters, daughters and brothers to leave for Islamabad tomorrow after Friday prayers.”

Meanwhile, reacting to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s press conference, PTI Senior Vice-President Dr. Shireen Mazari charged, “Marriyum Aurangzeb’s press conference is an attempt to intimidate judges, influence the court”.

“If there is even the slightest respect for the law, then these people should at least refrain from making statements on the matters under consideration. Imran Khan appeared in the High Court in honor of the court, who was abducted by paramilitary forces,” Dr. Mazari contended.

After Thursday’s hearing in the Supreme Court, she claimed the whole story of Imran Khan’s abduction had been revealed to the nation - from threatening the families of judges to character-assassination. “Instead of leaving the country at the mercy of criminals, the court should seek answers from the culprits,” she said.

When The News contacted PTI Senior Vice President Dr. Shireen Mazari about the party’s statement in reaction to the ISPR’s release, she got it confirmed from the Central Media Department (CMD) that it was issued late night Wednesday. Likewise, CMD Head Sibghatullah Virk also confirmed to this correspondent that they had released it last night in response to the ISPR’s statement. “As they did not mention any name in their statement, so did we but indeed like them, issued it on the party’s official letter pad,” he explained.

On the audio leak, which has gone viral on formal and informal media, purportedly featuring Imran Khan and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, senior PTI leader Hammad Azhar claimed that in the alleged audio release, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court was being mentioned, not the Supreme Court.

He said the authorities concerned had to understand that nothing would be gained from such actions. “The real issue was restoration of democracy and up-holding the Constitution,” he contended.