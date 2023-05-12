Imran to address PTI gathering today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made an appeal public across the country to gather at Srinagar Highway G-13, Islamabad today (Friday) to express solidarity with their leader Chairman PTI Imran Khan. According to the PTI Central Media Department, PTI chairman would address at the venue for which people have been requested to assemble at Srinagar Highway, G-13 at 10:00am. Imran will address the gathering after his appearance before in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).