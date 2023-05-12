Imran’s arrest tarnished Pakistan’s image in world: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said the way former premier Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises tarnished the image of Pakistan in the comity of nations.

In a letter written to PM Shehbaz Sharif two days after the PTI chief was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, Alvi said: “The clumsy hubris in which his [Imran’s] arrest was carried out, tarnished the image of Pakistan in the international community and the enemies of Pakistan were given an opportunity to mock and portray Pakistan as a country having little respect for rights of citizens.”

He said the law-enforcement personnel forcibly entered the IHC premises where the biometric process of Imran Khan was going on. “This kind of incident should not happen with anyone and the justification that such episodes have happened before does not make them right today.

“The already tottering economy is badly affected and polarisation in society is further exacerbated due to such ill-conceived and unwarranted incidents as stated above,” the president said.

He called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure that the constitutional rights of former prime minister Imran Khan were not violated, and his life was fully secured. “I would like to draw your attention to the way Imran Khan was arrested. The people of Pakistan and I were shocked to see the video of the incident. The video shows the abuse of a former prime minister. Imran Khan is a popular leader and the head of a major political party,” Alvi told Shehbaz Sharif.

Arif Alvi said Imran Khan had a large following, who were emotionally charged after seeing scenes of his arrest. They were hurt to see their leader being dragged by the security officials despite his injured leg due to an assassination attempt on him, added the president. The painful event led to attacks by mob on public assets, including buildings of the armed forces. “I believe that people have a right to protest, but they should remain peaceful and stay within the bounds of the law,” he admitted.

President Alvi wrote: “All are shocked because of the heart-wrenching, unfortunate and regrettable loss of lives which are highly condemnable.” Besides the above, the rapidly polarising body politic must be stabilised by reducing political temperature, rather than the tit-for-tat kneejerk reactions including the wave of arrests subsequently, which is continuously making the situation worse.

“I am distressed over the damages to public assets and unlawful actions of miscreants. As the upholder of the Constitution and law, I condemn such incidents. My country is passing through a difficult phase, let’s take a deep breath and salvage our destiny,” he added.

President Alvi also wrote: “The prime minister is bound under the Constitution and Rules of Business 1973 to keep me informed about the current state of affairs in the country.”

Earlier, President Alvi took to his twitter account to condemn the “heart-wrenching and regrettable situation in the country”.

He said: “The way some miscreants damaged public property, particularly the government and military buildings, was condemnable.”

President Alvi tweeted, “I am alarmed, shocked & deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country, arising out of the arrest & manhandling of the former PM Imran Khan. “The loss of human lives as an aftermath is heart-wrenching, regrettable, unfortunate & highly condemnable.” President Alvi ended his statement by urging stakeholders to look for political solutions and appealing to citizens to remain peaceful.