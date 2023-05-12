US says monitoring situation in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel has said his country is monitoring the situation in Pakistan.

In a media briefing, he said no leader or political party in Pakistan is favorite of the US. “A prosperous and safe Pakistan is in US interests. We want to see the observance of democratic values, principles and respect for the law in the country,” he added.

Discussions are ongoing with Pakistan on many issues, he said, maintaining that a strong democratic Pakistan is in the interests of the US. “The issue of human rights, media freedom has been raised with Pakistani counterparts. We want to strengthen economic relations with Pakistan. We want to increase trade, investment opportunities with the private sector,” he added.

He underlined that there was an important partnership with Pakistan on security issues and the US was engaged with the country in the fields of climate change, agriculture and energy. “A free media creates a democratic society. Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes in media freedom.” To a question on Internet shutdown in Pakistan, he said the Internet is an important means of communication and it makes it possible for people to access information.