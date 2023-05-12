Imran allowed to meet his personal physician, wife during remand

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on Friday, April 8, 2022. — Instagram/Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court in Islamabad issued a written judgment allowing Imran Khan to meet his personal physician Dr Faisal and also permitting him to talk to his wife during the eight-day remand, according to a report on Thursday.

The accountability court issued a written judgment and granted former PM Imran Khan an eight-day physical remand in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The case revolves around allegations of illegal use of funds by the Al-Qadir Trust of which Imran Khan was a trustee. During the court proceedings, Imran Khan’s lawyers had requested the court to allow their client to meet his personal physician as he has some pre-existing medical conditions. The court after hearing the arguments from both the sides granted permission for the medical examination team to include Dr Faisal of Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The accountability court also gave Imran Khan’s lawyers permission to have a meeting with their client during the remand period.