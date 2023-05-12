PTI senator terms Imran’s arrest a conspiracy

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Zeeshan Khanzada has said that the arrest of Imran Khan is a conspiracy to spread chaos and anarchy in the country.

“Even though Imran Khan knows that all the cases against him are being fabricated, he is appearing in the courts every day out of his respect for the law,” he said while speaking to the media.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, who is chairman of the Senate committee on trade, said that Imran Khan resided in the hearts of people of Pakistan, that’s why people loved him.He argued that the people of Pakistan knew that Imran Khan was not corrupt and was struggling against the corrupt people.

He argued that the corrupt elements were defending each other’s corruption and interests, adding that all those elements were on one side and Imran Khan on the other.

Zeeshan Khanzada added that Imran Khan cannot be intimidated by being trapped in fake cases. He argued that the PDM government arrested Imran Khan in fake cases so that they commit corruption. He said that Imran Khan and his workers would fight such situations bravely and the victory would be only for the truth.