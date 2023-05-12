Growth rate struggles to surpass 0.5pc mark

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s growth rate is all set to remain in the range of zero to 0.5 percent for the outgoing financial year 2022-23, with the possibility of agriculture growth turning negative.

The National Accounts Committee is scheduled to meet next week to calculate the provisional figures of gross domestic product (GDP) for the outgoing financial year 2022-23. In the wake of severe floods and other macroeconomic imbalances struck by the economy, GDP growth is expected to hover around the range of conservative estimates of zero to 0.5 percent for the outgoing financial year. Efforts are underway to turn GDP growth from a possible negative to a positive range. But the performance of major drivers of GDP growth such as agriculture, industry, and the service sector remained largely dismal, so the possible range of GDP growth will hover around zero to 0.5 percent of GDP for the current fiscal year.

The government had envisaged a GDP growth target of five percent for 2022–2023, on the back of agriculture growth of 3.9 percent, manufacturing 7.1 percent, and the services sector 5.1 percent. The IMF and World Bank had projected GDP growth in the range of 0.5 percent for the current fiscal year.

The agriculture sector’s growth is expected to remain negative, and it depends on the sole factor of wheat production how much it will touch the negative trajectory in the outgoing financial year. If the wheat production touches 27 million tons, the livestock performance is expected to remain dismal, keeping in view the pathetic performance of the poultry sector.

Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) had contracted in the first eight months (July–Feb) of the current fiscal year.Among the services sector, the credit to the private sector had witnessed a new low as the private sector credit from banks stood at just Rs 72 billion so far in the current fiscal year, compared to Rs 800 billion in the same period of the last financial year.

The wholesale and retail trade might also witness declining trends, keeping in mind import compression.On the eve of the last budget for 2022–23, the government had envisaged a GDP growth rate of five percent and inflation of 11.5 percent. Now the average CPI-based inflation is expected to hover around 29–30 percent on average for the current fiscal year.

In the official minutes of the last National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on the occasion of approving the macroeconomic framework for 2022-23, the premier had inserted that efforts would be made to jack up the real GDP growth up to six percent for the current fiscal year.

Now the initial estimates suggest that the real GDP growth for 2022-23 might be witnessing the third-lowest-ever growth figure for the country. For the first time in 1951, the GDP growth remained negative, and then after the Covid-19 pandemic, the growth remained negative at one percent in 2019-20. Now, GDP growth is expected to remain lower in the range of zero to 0.5 percent.However, the Ministry of Finance is projecting GDP growth in the range of 0.8 percent, but the basis of their projections is not yet known.