BRT service resumes after three days

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar, which had suspended the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, resumed operation on Thursday.

A statement issued here said that the operation was resumed after improvement in the situation.TransPeshawar said that the decision was taken after consultation with the Transport Department.Earlier, TransPeshawar had declared that it was constantly monitoring the situation and took the decision of service resumption over restoration of normality.