PEDO officers resent move to remove CEO

PESHAWAR: The Officers Association of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), a subsidiary of the Energy and Power Department, has vowed to resist the move to remove the head of the entity.
A press release said a general body meeting of PEDO Officers Association expressed concern over the alleged false allegations against the top management through various inquiries and to weaken the organization.
The association praised PEDO Chief Executive Officer Naeem Khan for solving the long-standing problems of employees by getting approved employees service rules 2020 from the KP cabinet.
