Car dealers want biometric model at par with Islamabad

LAHORE: A delegation led by Chairman All Pakistan Car Dealers and Importers Association Mian Shoaib called on Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanvir at the Punjab Small Industries Corporation on Thursday and discussed challenges faced by the association.

Excise and Taxation Minister Bilal Afzal was also present.The delegation informed about the issue of showrooms’ closure due to the biometric system and requested that the biometric model of Islamabad be replicated in Punjab.

They pointed out that the biometric system is negatively impacting businesses and government revenue. The delegation also raised concerns about the closure of trade certificate issuance for showrooms.

Provincial Minister SM Tanvir assured the delegation of resolving their legitimate issues and stated that the caretaker government was providing all possible facilities to businessmen. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting commercial and economic activities, adding that traders’ problems were being addressed on a priority basis.

In another meeting at the PSIC office, a delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Asim Raza Ahmad discussed the availability of flour in markets, the delivery of wheat to flour mills, and the issuance of permits for the import of wheat to the private sector.The minister assured them of addressing the legitimate concerns of flour mills. The delegation included Chairman of Flour Mills Association Punjab Iftikhar Mattoo and others.