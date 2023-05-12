SC’s decision to release Imran lauded

LAHORE: President of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and Markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadith, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has lauded the Supreme Court decision to release Imran Khan, saying it was the only way to ensure peace, national security in the current situation.
In a joint statement with IJI Secretary General Prof Adnan Faisal and Punjab President Mian Muhammad Asghar, the leaders criticised the government for what they called illegal revenge against Imran Khan. They said Supreme Court gave a decision based on justice and merit.
They also congratulated Imran Khan on his release and condemned the indiscriminate arrests of PTI leaders and workers, demanding immediate release of all the leaders and workers, and withdrawal of cases against them.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environment Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the Pakistan...
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences will conduct the Post Graduate Entrance Test for admission to PhD, MPhil,...
MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Zeeshan Khanzada has said that the arrest of Imran Khan is a conspiracy to...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the project director of the Frontier Works Organisation to submit...
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday sent PTI leader and former governor Punjab Umar Sarfaraz Cheema to jail on...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s growth rate is all set to remain in the range of zero to 0.5 percent for the outgoing...