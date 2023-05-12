SC’s decision to release Imran lauded

LAHORE: President of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and Markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadith, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has lauded the Supreme Court decision to release Imran Khan, saying it was the only way to ensure peace, national security in the current situation.

In a joint statement with IJI Secretary General Prof Adnan Faisal and Punjab President Mian Muhammad Asghar, the leaders criticised the government for what they called illegal revenge against Imran Khan. They said Supreme Court gave a decision based on justice and merit.

They also congratulated Imran Khan on his release and condemned the indiscriminate arrests of PTI leaders and workers, demanding immediate release of all the leaders and workers, and withdrawal of cases against them.