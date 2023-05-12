CM inquires after injured cops in hospitals

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Services Hospital and CMH Lahore to inquire after the injured policemen who were injured due to stone pelting by political party workers.

During this visit, he met with DIG (Ops) Ali Nasir Rizvi, who underwent surgery at Services Hospital, DSP Bilal, Constable Shakil, and security personnel Faisal, who are receiving treatment at CMH. He prayed for their speedy recovery and offered encouragement to Ali Nasir Rizvi’s father and Bilal’s daughter.

In appreciation of their high morale and exemplary sense of duty, the CM noted that the injured policemen have shown remarkable patience and tolerance. He asserted that the nation is proud of their services and dedication and that they are the true heroes of the nation, who have bravely thwarted the nefarious designs of the political gang. “You have shown passion and determination in ensuring the implementation of the law,” he added.

The CM added that the police have been ordered to take indiscriminate action against those involved in the siege, arson, and stone pelting. He was accompanied by IG police, ACS (Home), additional chief secretary, CCPO, commissioner, and DC Lahore.

Meanwhile, caretaker chief minister visited various parts of the provincial metropolis to meet with the policemen on duty. During his visit, he expressed his admiration for their dedication and passion and commended their courage.

In his conversation with the policemen, the CM conveyed the government’s pride in their commitment to their duties and professionalism. He directed them to take strict action against miscreants under the zero-tolerance policy and emphasised that those who disrupt the daily routine of citizens should be dealt with firmly. He further encouraged the police force to continue performing their duties with renewed courage, while reassuring them that the nation stands with them. IG Police Usman Anwar and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana accompanied the CM.