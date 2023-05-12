Officials being trained on e-filing, office automation system

LAHORE: Efforts to bring technology-based revolution in governance and government affairs of Punjab are initiated in full swing, Government Digital Services Wing of PITB started training sessions to ensure timely implementation of e-filing and office automation system in all government departments of Punjab.

On the direction of PITB Chairman Faisal Yusuf and Government Digital Services Wing Director General Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, training sessions are being conducted by the e-FOAS team on priority basis in all Punjab government departments to ensure rapid implementation of e-FOAS. The Punjab government’s 47 departments, including Offices of the Chief Minister Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab and IG Punjab Police comprise a list in which execution of e-FOAS is being carried out. Salient features of e-FOAS includes the summary and letter management, legal case management, complaint management, meeting schedule, file marking, security of official documents, document tracking, document sign and approval, and other significant departmental matters. A mobile app which is directly linked to the e-FOAS web portal, has also been developed for the quick and easy access to relevant papers and for convenience of government officials.

Government Digital Services Wing DG said that seeing the efficacy of this system, not only Punjab but number of federal departments are also contacting to implement this system. So far, e-FOAS has been successfully instigated in Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Air Force, National Insurance Company Limited and National Highways and Motorways. He added that the enactment of e-filing and office automation system will bring innovation and transparency in governance, which will not only save billions of rupees annually from the government treasury in terms of paper, printing, petrol and other regular expenses but ease of monitoring will also aid in reducing public problems by guaranteeing timely implementation of vital

decisions.