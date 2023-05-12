Aimal Wali critical of SC verdict

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday said that they would not abide by the law if the chief justice of Pakistan continued to exhibit ‘political attitude” in the apex court during the hearing of legal and constitutional cases.

A press release said while reacting to the verdict of SC in which PTI Chairman Imran Khan was granted relief, Aimal alleged that the CJP was responsible for the economic meltdown and prevailing political turmoil.

“There are thousands of cases in the SC and are other citizens enjoying the same facility provided to PTI chief? he asked. The nationalist leader alleged that first the PTI was formed and then imposed on the nation.“We see it for the first time in the history that an accused was released during the custody,” he said.