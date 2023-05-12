FAPUASA slams ‘victimisation’ of teaching fraternity at KUST

PESHAWAR: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) on Thursday condemned the alleged victimisation of the teaching fraternity by the administration of Kohat University of Science and Technology.

The central office-bearers of the association announced support to the demands of the Kohat University Academic Staff Association (KASA) and expressed solidarity with its members. “Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the principles of academic integrity and institutional autonomy, which are fundamental to the functioning of universities,” said Prof Dr Kaleemullah Bareech, president and Dr Akhtiar Ali Ghumro, general secretary of the association, in a joint statement.

“We demand that the government take immediate action to remove the VC and Registrar of Kohat University, and ensure that academic staff is protected from any further victimization and statutory violations. We request the Higher Education Department/ Chancellor to form a Joint Investigation Teamto investigate all statutory violations and victimization at KUST,” the statement added.

The association called upon the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to form a fact-finding committee to investigate the situation at Kohat University and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

FAPUASA believed that academic institutions must operate in an environment that promotes academic freedom, protects the rights of academic staff, and upholds the principles of institutional autonomy, it added.

They urged the government and relevant authorities to take swift and decisive action to ensure that these principles are upheld at Kohat University and all other academic institutions in Pakistan.

“We stand in solidarity with KASA and the academic staff at Kohat University, and we will continue to support them in their efforts to defend their rights and uphold academic integrity in Pakistan,” the statement maintained.