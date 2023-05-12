FMA demands solution to issue

Rawalpindi:The delegation of Flour Mills Association (FMA), Rawalpindi Division in a meeting with Secretary Food Zaman Watto has demanded immediate payment of the arrears of free flour and resolve the issue of permits for wheat purchase, says a press release.

The delegation of Flour Mills Association included Khawaja Imran, Raza Shah, Tariq Sethi, Chaudhry Zaheer, Samad Sethi, Chaudhry Mukhtar and others. While Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Deputy Director Food Mehr Ghulam Abbas and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting. On the demand of flour mills, Secretary Food Zaman Watto formed a committee to resolve wheat permit and other issues, in which the officers of the district administration, the representatives of the Food Department and Flour Mills Association will be included.

Leaders of Flour Mills Association have said, “The management has assured to solve the problem. Administration should ensure implementation of clearing arrears and issuance of wheat permits. Flour mills ended strike over flour supply after food department assurance to resolve their issues.