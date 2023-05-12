Regulator orders inspection of pharma institutions

Islamabad:The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) president has ordered the inspection of pharmaceutical institutions in the country to check their compliance with the laws and rules.

He formed a committee comprising acting PCP secretary Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Ghoto and PCP assistant secretary Dr Sibghat Mansoor Rana for the purpose. According to a notification issued by the PCP, the committee's formation comes over the ‘return of so many official correspondences, unlawful shifting of premises and violation of terms and conditions of NOCs’ by pharmacy institutions regulated by it.

The PCP was formed under the Pharmacy Act, 1967, to ‘regulate pharmacists, pharmacy support personnel and pharmacy premises in the country for protecting, promoting and maintaining the health, safety and well-being of patients and the public, who use pharmaceutical services.’