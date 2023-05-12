US says Armenia, Azerbaijan should seize ‘peaceful solution’

WASHINGTON: The United States, which recently held talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, on Thursday urged the two nations to seize peace initiatives after fresh clashes.

“This kind of violence, we believe -- it undermines the progress made by Armenia and Azerbaijan toward a durable and dignified peace,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

He called on the two countries´ leaders, who are due to meet on Sunday in Brussels for EU-led talks, to “agree to distance their forces along the border” as proposed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in negotiations in Washington earlier this month with their foreign ministers.

“We believe that there continues to be a durable path forward. We believe that there is a peaceful solution to this,” Patel said.Armenia initially said four of its soldiers had been wounded by incoming fire in an eastern region of the ex-Soviet country.”Azerbaijani forces are shooting artillery and mortars at Armenian positions in the Sotk region” the Armenia´s defence ministry said.

Baku meanwhile accused Armenia of a “provocation” that had left one of its soldiers dead. It said Armenian soldiers had “once again violated the ceasefire agreement” with “large-calibre weapons,” referring to an accord from November 2020 that ended six weeks of hostilities.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday: “We expect a restrained approach from the parties and urge them not to take any actions that could lead to an increase in tensions.”