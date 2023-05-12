US borders ‘are not open’ as migration rules change: official

WASHINGTON: Migrants entering the US without documents as pandemic-era controls lift on Thursday face long-term bans and possible prosecution, a top official warned.

“Our borders are not open,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, hours before the United States implements a tough new immigration policy. Mayorkas stressed that the new rules under the Title 8 law pose tough consequences to border crossers, even those requesting asylum.

“If anyone arrives at our southern border after midnight tonight, they will be presumed ineligible for asylum and subject to steeper consequences for unlawful entry, including a minimum five year ban on reentry and potential criminal prosecution,” Mayorkas said.

The Title 42 policy, put in place in January 2020 under a coronavirus public health emergency, will be lifted at midnight on Thursday.US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has in recent days been holding up to 28,000 migrants at its facilities, far beyond its stated capacity and in what appeared to be a record, two federal officials requesting anonymity and the Border Patrol’s union said.

The busiest border detention facilities are in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas and two areas in Arizona, according to union President Brandon Judd. This week, the number of people caught crossing illegally surpassed 10,000 per day.

Judd said that, because of the volume of people arriving, agents are releasing some migrants without a notice to appear in immigration court, where they can make an asylum claim, and are telling them to report to an immigration office later. On average, people are spending nearly three days in custody, Judd said. CBP did not respond to a request for comment.