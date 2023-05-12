100,000 Haitian kids at risk of starving to death: Unicef

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The gang violence ravaging Haiti has led to a 30 percent increase in severe acute malnutrition in children this year, Unicef said on Thursday, warning the lives of more than 100,000 young people are at risk.

The more than 115,000 children facing the possibility of starving to death in the Caribbean island nation in 2023 is up from nearly 86,000 last year, the United Nations children´s fund said.

“Armed violence has intensified the number of children in Haiti suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), also known as severe wasting, which has skyrocketed in the country,” Unicef said in a statement.

“In Haiti, more and more mothers and fathers can no longer provide appropriate care and nutrition to their children, and parents cannot take them to health centers due to increasing horrific violence caused by armed groups,” Unicef representative in Haiti Bruno Maes said.