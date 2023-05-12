Top US, China officials meet for ‘candid’ talks

WASHINGTON: US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met in Vienna this week, Washington and Beijing announced on Thursday as the two powers seek to maintain communication amid soaring tensions, especially over Taiwan.
Both sides described the previously unannounced meeting in carefully choreographed statements as “candid, substantive and constructive,” mirroring one another´s language in the tentative, high-level rapprochement.
Topics discussed included the Russian invasion of Ukraine and “cross-Strait issues,” according to the White House, referring to Taiwan -- two of the most sensitive subjects in their frosty relationship.
