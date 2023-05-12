Two dead in shooting at Mercedes plant in Germany

BERLIN: A man opened fire in a production hall at a Mercedes factory in Germany on Thursday, killing two people, police said, adding the suspect had been arrested.
“A 53-year-old man entered the hall at around 7:45 am (0545 GMT) and shot at two people,” police in the city of Ludwigsburg said in a statement. Security staff detained the suspect in the hall at the Sindelfingen plant and handed him over to police, who arrested him without resistance, the police said. The victims, both 44-year-old men, later died from their injuries. No one else was injured, the police said on Twitter.
