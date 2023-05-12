PCB makes big compromise over Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has proposed Asia Cup final at a neutral venue even if there is no India.

The fresh hybrid model shared with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) members promises more than India could have expected -- only the first four matches in Pakistan (all in Lahore) involving all other teams except for India.

The new model promises even the Asia Cup final at a neutral venue even if there is no India in the title decider. Once Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal travel to Pakistan, these teams will only have to play the pool matches while Pakistan and Nepal will travel to a neutral venue to play their pool matches against India. The neutral venue will host the Super Four and even the final, meaning only the first half of matches in Pakistan.

Sethi, in an interview with BBC World, said that Pakistan have all the rights as the host country to pick the neutral venue. “We are the host of the Asia Cup and it is our right to pick a most suited neutral venue considering the value of the place. Say if we organise matches in UAE, we expect huge gate money while in Sri Lanka there will be nothing. So as a host country, it is our right to pick the best neutral venue. Once the thumbs up comes from the participating teams we will decide on the neutral venue.”

He said that the same pattern could be followed for the World Cup to be held in October 2023 in India and later in the Champions Trophy allotted to Pakistan for 2025.

“The Indian position has been that they are unable to come and play in Pakistan because their government doesn't allow them to do so, which I find very curious because the Indian bridge team has been to Pakistan. The Indian volleyball team has been to Pakistan. The Indian blind team has come and played in Pakistan. And for the last eight years, top global cricket players have played in Pakistan Super League in Pakistan. But let's leave it at that. The current situation is they want to play at a neutral venue. And we said, all right, if you can't come to Pakistan because your government is stopping you. Let's have a hybrid model. Let us play six or seven games in which you play in the UAE or in Sri Lanka or any other neutral venue. Mutually decided. And the rest of the games, which are just four or five, can be played in Pakistan. And we have given them a schedule which is eminently workable,” Sethi said.

He categorically said that there will be no Asia Cup without Pakistan. “We (the Asia Cup countries) agreed that it was imperative that Pakistan play in the Asia Cup. Without Pakistan, they can't be in Asia Cup. Nearly 80% of the revenues of the Asia Cup are from India-Pakistan matches, of which the way the schedule is structured, we play at least two of those, possibly three,” he said.

“The proposal that I submitted to them three days ago takes care of all the logistical problems. We pay for four matches in Pakistan. The teams come straight to Pakistan and we play four matches there, and rest on a neutral venue. And I made the concession that in the event Pakistan gets into the final, we will play the final in a neutral venue, even if it is against India or against anybody else. So there's no question of going back to Pakistan to play the final. So we have bent over backward to solve all these issues,” Sethi said.

“Once we agree to the new hybrid model, as a host it is our right to decide whether we play in Sri Lanka or in Bangladesh or in the UAE or indeed in England. Right now my main issue is to make an announcement that you accept a hybrid model that I have proposed and then we'll start talking about where we are going to play,” Sethi said.

“It can't be that India refuses to come to Pakistan and then doesn't allow us to have even a neutral venue for some of the matches. Look, don't forget, immediately after the Asia Cup, we have the World Cup, and the World Cup is going to be in India and it's an ICC event. Now, what happens if India doesn't come to Pakistan or if India torpedoes my hybrid model? I don't think my government is going to allow me to go to India to play the World Cup,” Sethi said.