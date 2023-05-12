National Games a golden opportunity for top athletes: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari Thursday urged the competing athletes to put up their best show in the 34th National Games in an effort to raise their standard for the forthcoming Asian Games to be held in China in September.

The minister was speaking to a gathering during the Games’ torch relay which was received at the Jinnah Stadium before handing it over to the AJK Sports Directorate. “We pray for successful hosting of the Games that are scheduled to start on May 22 in Quetta. We hope that competing athletes will put up their best efforts to prepare for the Asian Games. It is a golden opportunity for the athletes to show their worth ahead of the Asiad.”

Mazari added that he was delighted to welcome the relay. “The traditional torch relay is a symbol of the Olympic Movement and I hope that its tour around the country would help highlight spirit of the Games. I am confident that the 34th edition of the Games will help in unearthing fresh talent.”

The minister said that the government helped the players wherever it was required for Games’ preparation. “Following the National Games, the best lot will continue to get governmental support in an effort to prepare for the Asian Games.”

Later, the minister handed over the Torch to Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui who along with other athletes took a round of the stadium. Those who received the torch relay included Pakistan Sports Board director general Shoaib Khoso and Islamabad Olympic Association Interim President Rana Sarwar. DDG Mohammad Ibrar, Rizwanul Haq (rowing) and many others. Later the torch was handed over to AJK Sports Directorate from where it will be escorted to Lahore before its final destination -- Quetta.