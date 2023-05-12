Abdullah to lead Pakistan at Junior Asia Cup

LAHORE: Muhammad Abdullah will lead Pakistan at the Junior Asia Cup while Abdul Hannan Shahid will be the vice-captain.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation's selection committee on Thursday announced an 18-member team, while six players have been put on standby.

According to details, under the auspices of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, a training camp for 28 players was underway at the DH A Hockey Stadium arena. Afterwards, the selection committee, consisting of Olympian Kaleemullah Khan, Olympians Nasser Ali and Shehbaz Ahmad, under the supervision of International Laiq Lashari, conducted two-day trials.

Junior Team Manager and Chief Coach Olympian Hanif Khan, International Adnan Zakir, Olympian Zeeshan Ashraf, Assistant Coach Aasif Ahmed Khan, Team Video Analyst Syed Ali Abbas, and Physiotherapist Waqas Mahmood were present on the coaching panel.

The 18-member junior team includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Faizan Jajua, Muhammad Abdullah (captain), Aqeel Ahmed, Arbaz Ahmed, Ihtisham Islam, Muhammad Sufian Khan, Arbaz Ilyas, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Arshad Liaquat, Ali Murtaza, Zakaria Hayat, Abdul Rahman, Abdul Qayyum Dogar, Abdul Hannan Shahid (vice-captain), Abdul Wahab, and Bilal Akram. Bilal Khan (goalkeeper), Muhammad Bilal Islam, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadim Khan, Muhammad Adnan, and Waqar Ali are on standby.

The Junior Asia Hockey Cup will be played in Salalah, Oman, from May 23 to June 1. Teams from Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Oman, and Sri Lanka will participate in the Junior Asia Hockey Cup.