PGA adds Myrtle Beach event for 2024 seasons

MIAMI: The $3.9 million Myrtle Beach Classic will debut as a PGA Tour event in the 2024 campaign under a four-year deal announced on Wednesday. Dates for the full-field tournament to be played at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club will be revealed when the PGA releases a complete 2024 season schedule.
The club hosted an event on the 50-and-over PGA Champions Tour in the 1990s. The tournament will be played on the same week as a "designated event", one of the tour´s new elite $20 million, limited-field tournaments created in response to the challenge by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. The Classic will serve as an event to give playing opportunities to all tour players while creating the best-against-best events sought by fans, players and broadcasters. One of this year´s designated events was the only other PGA stop played in South Carolina, the Heritage tournament that debuted in 1969.
