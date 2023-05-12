 
Friday May 12, 2023
Sports

Four Pak shooters to take part in Almatay WC

By Our Correspondent
May 12, 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan’s four shooters are participating in ISSF World Shotgun that is scheduled in Almatay, Kazakhstan, from May 20-29. According to the entry list, Mansoor Ahmad, Usman Chand, Naveed Naveed, and Junaid Ali are featuring in skeet and trap events. As many as 233 athletes from 41 countries are taking part in this world cup.