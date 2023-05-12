‘One small step’ left for Inzaghi’s CL final dream

MILAN: Simone Inzaghi can already see his Inter Milan team in next month´s Champions League final after an impressive 2-0 win over local rivals AC Milan in the last four on Wednesday.
Inter need to avoid a collapse in the second leg of their all-Italian tie in order to reach a clash with either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul. And Inzaghi was in confident mood after watching his team dominate the first leg, missing several chances to make the scoreline humiliating for their cross-town rivals.
"We played a brilliant first half, but it´s a tight scoreline for what we did out there," Inzaghi told reporters. "Then in the second half we managed the game well. Apart from (Sandro) Tonali´s shot (which hit the post) the boys did great in covering the whole pitch.
"It´s a hugely positive night which gives us a lot of satisfaction but we´re missing one more piece to attain a dream that we believed in since August. "There are still seven days left. We know we´ve got one more small step to go." Milan could have star man Rafael Leao back for Tuesday´s second leg after the Portugal winger missed Wednesday´s match with a thigh injury.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi has proposed Asia Cup final at a neutral venue even if there is...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsanur Rehman Mazari Thursday urged the competing athletes to...
LAHORE: Football, handball and boxing events of the 34th National Games are set to begin on Saturday with the draws...
LAHORE: Muhammad Abdullah will lead Pakistan at the Junior Asia Cup while Abdul Hannan Shahid will be the...
DOHA: Holders and hosts Qatar will play China while Japan face a heavyweight clash against Iraq in the group stage of...
MIAMI: The $3.9 million Myrtle Beach Classic will debut as a PGA Tour event in the 2024 campaign under a four-year...