‘One small step’ left for Inzaghi’s CL final dream

MILAN: Simone Inzaghi can already see his Inter Milan team in next month´s Champions League final after an impressive 2-0 win over local rivals AC Milan in the last four on Wednesday.

Inter need to avoid a collapse in the second leg of their all-Italian tie in order to reach a clash with either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul. And Inzaghi was in confident mood after watching his team dominate the first leg, missing several chances to make the scoreline humiliating for their cross-town rivals.

"We played a brilliant first half, but it´s a tight scoreline for what we did out there," Inzaghi told reporters. "Then in the second half we managed the game well. Apart from (Sandro) Tonali´s shot (which hit the post) the boys did great in covering the whole pitch.

"It´s a hugely positive night which gives us a lot of satisfaction but we´re missing one more piece to attain a dream that we believed in since August. "There are still seven days left. We know we´ve got one more small step to go." Milan could have star man Rafael Leao back for Tuesday´s second leg after the Portugal winger missed Wednesday´s match with a thigh injury.