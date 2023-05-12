Pakistan ahead of India in seniors bridge event

LAHORE: Pakistan are leading in the seniors category of the ongoing 22nd BFAME Championships here on Thursday.

They were closely followed by India. Jordan were placed third in the seniors category. Whereas in the mixed category India are leading with UAE in second position. Pakistan and Jordan are third and fourth respectively in the category.

The Senior category is for players aged 60 and above, while the Mix category consists of teams with both male and female players. In the Senior category, Pakistan and India had a close competition, with Pakistan edging out India by a small margin with a total of 210.43 victory points (VP) compared to India's 208.01. Jordan came in third with a total of 88.06 VP.

In the Mix category, India emerged as the clear winner with a total of 219.34 VP, while UAE came in second with a score of 179.48 VP. Pakistan and Jordan rounded out the top four with scores of 141.79 VP and 138.89 VP, respectively. With the competitions completed in the round robin stage, the event now moves to the semi-finals stage which will be conducted on Friday (today) while the finals will be held on Saturday (tomorrow).

Pakistan team for open category comprises Tehsin Gheewala, Mohsin Chandna, Farrukh Liaqat, Imran Abedi, Hassan Askari, and Mubashir Puri. The seniors team consist of Saeed Akhtar, Shahid Hameed, Imran Gardezi, Ghias Malik, Azhar Hameed, and Mirza Shauq Hussain.