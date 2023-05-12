Police commended for protecting Chinese nationals from terrorists

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday paid a visit to Constable Muhammad Akram who sustained injuries during a recent terrorist attack. Constable Akram, responsible for the security of Chinese personnel under the Special Protection Unit, is currently admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital.

The Sindh police spokesperson stated that the IGP also visited Constable Misri Khan who was injured in the Kashmore Kacha area as well as Constable Muhammad Mushtaq who was injured in a firing incident within the jurisdiction of the Docks police station.

During his visit, IGP Memon enquired after the health of the three constables from the hospital administration. Expressing his concern for the well-being of the injured officers, he called for providing them with the best possible medical aid.

He commended Constable Akram for displaying remarkable courage in the face of the terrorists. Assuring the families of the injured constables of his support, the police chief said the police department would assist them.

Present at the hospital were other notable officials, including DIG East Muqqadas Haider and AIG Welfare Sindh Bahadur Ali. The terrorist attack took place at the Dawood Jetty Hong Kong project in the Sukhun area where the assailants opened fire on both Chinese citizens and policemen. In a swift response, the police engaged the terrorists, resulting in the elimination of one unidentified attacker, while another managed to escape.

Constable Akram sustained injuries during the exchange of fire and was immediately transported to the Aga Khan University Hospital for treatment. The police recovered a cache of weapons from the terrorist's bag, including a Kalashnikov rifle, nine loaded magazines, a 9mm magazine, and a knife. The IGP praised the excellent performance and timely response of the police, emphasising that their actions ensured the safety of all the Chinese nationals present nearby.