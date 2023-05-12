FIA’s progress report sought in actresses’ defamation case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) investigating officer to submit the relevant record and explain their investigation with regard to the scandalous and defamatory content against TV actresses on social media.

The direction came on the petitions of television and film actresses Rabia Iqbal, known as Kubra Khan, and Mehwish Hayat against a scandalous and defamatory campaign against them and other TV actresses on social media.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha said that the IO had been called on the previous date of hearing, but he was absent without intimation.

The court directed the FIA’s IO for the case to submit the record of the ongoing inquiries and explain their investigation so far on the next date of hearing. The FIA had earlier told the court that they were conducting an inquiry into the matter with regard to defamatory content against TV actresses, while some objectionable material had been blocked on social media sites.

The FIA’s sub-inspector had said that the relevant social media accounts had been pointed out to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for blocking them.

Mehwish and Kubra had said in their petitions that a YouTuber calling himself a rights activist and a former army officer had made false allegations against four actresses, degrading them, and causing an affront to their modesty and dignity by claiming intelligence agencies and the establishment used them to lure politicians into compromising positions at safehouses.

Their counsel had said YouTuber Adil Farooq Raja later uploaded another video as clarification, and retracted from his earlier version, but irreparable damaged had already been done to the reputation of the actresses because of the content uploaded on the cyberspace, including social media.

The counsel said that the act of the YouTuber is strictly cognisable under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016, and the PTA is the designated agency to arrest such illegalities, pass orders to stop such transmissions and ensure the removal of such content.

The PTA had earlier informed the court that it has no jurisdiction to take cognisance of the matter with regard to the removal or blocking of defamatory content in the light of the court’s judgment.

The PTA director had told the court that the Islamabad High Court had struck down the power of the PTA under Section 20 of Peca with regard to the removal of defamatory content. The PTA said that if the universal resource locator (URL) is hosted on a secure platform, the administration of the website application concerned is approached to remove the unlawful content.

The authority requested the SHC to either issue a specific direction to social media platforms for the removal of the reported content or ask the petitioner to take up the matter directly with the social media platforms for the redressal of their grievances.

Regarding the direction of the court, the PTA said that 42 links pertaining to the issue of Kubra had been processed, under which nine links or URLs had been blocked, 11 links had already been removed by the users and 17 links had no objectionable content, so the petitioner may be advised to identify the particular content. The PTA said that it was pursing the matter with social media platforms for the removal of content from three URLs.

On the matter of Mehwish, the PTA said that 75 links pertaining to her case had been processed for blocking, under which three links or URLs had been blocked, five links had already been removed by the users and 18 links had no objectionable content, so the petitioner may be advised to identify the particular content. The PTA said that it was pursing the matter with social media platforms for the removal of content from the remaining 49 URLs.