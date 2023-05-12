SHC seeks undertaking for vacation of park in North Nazimabad

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the project director of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to submit an undertaking with regard to vacation of a public park in the North Nazimabad area and removal of a batching plant installed there.

The direction came on a petition against the installation of a batching plant and placing of heavy machinery at the Jaifco ground in North Nazimabad Block L by the FWO.

The high court had on a previous hearing directed the project director of the Gujjar Nullah project undertaken by the FWO to submit a compliance report with regard to removal of the batching plant from the park.

The project director appeared before the court and sought time to file a compliance report along with an undertaking with regard to the vacation of the subject premises. A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi directed the project director to submit a compliance report with regard to vacation of the park.

The petitioners had submitted that the FWO had placed heavy machinery in the park and installed a batching plant despite the fact that an amenity plot could not be used for any purpose other than what it had been reserved for.

They submitted that due to the alleged illegal activities at the subject park, the petitioners’ as well as nearby residents’ lives had become miserable. They said illegal activities on the subject park continued day and night causing noise and environmental pollution. A counsel for the petitioners had earlier informed the SHC that despite an undertaking by the respondent organisation to remove the batching plant from the park, no action had been taken.