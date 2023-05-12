CITY PULSE

The Unforgotten Moon

The Indus Valley School Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahmed Rabbani, Abdullah Qureshi, Amna Rahman, Amra Khan, Faraz Aamer Khan, Natasha Malik, Nisha Hasan, Sahyr Sayed, Shehzil Malik, Shehzad Noor and Zainab Zulfiqar. Titled ‘The Unforgotten Moon: Liberating Art from Guantánamo Bay’, the show will run at the gallery until May 15. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.

Exploring Boundaries

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aqeel Solangi, Hadia Moiz, Huma Mulji, Jamil Baloch, Masuma Halai Khwaja and Sahar Ansari. Titled ‘Exploring Boundaries’, the show will run at the gallery until May 22. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.