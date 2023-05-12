CITY PULSE

The Unforgotten Moon
The Indus Valley School Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahmed Rabbani, Abdullah Qureshi, Amna Rahman, Amra Khan, Faraz Aamer Khan, Natasha Malik, Nisha Hasan, Sahyr Sayed, Shehzil Malik, Shehzad Noor and Zainab Zulfiqar. Titled ‘The Unforgotten Moon: Liberating Art from Guantánamo Bay’, the show will run at the gallery until May 15. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.
Exploring Boundaries
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aqeel Solangi, Hadia Moiz, Huma Mulji, Jamil Baloch, Masuma Halai Khwaja and Sahar Ansari. Titled ‘Exploring Boundaries’, the show will run at the gallery until May 22. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday paid a visit to Constable Muhammad Akram who...
The Sindh health department on Thursday appointed one of its most seasoned officials, Dr Irshad Memon, as director...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the Federal Investigation Agency’s investigating officer to submit the...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the project director of the Frontier Works Organisation to submit an...
Police have gunned down in the Korangi area a suspected street criminal trying to flee after killing a citizen for...
The Sindh government has removed Prof Tanveer Hasan Rizvi from the post of principal of the Delhi Science College, one...