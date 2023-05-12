Sindh Assembly passes bill allowing unelected persons to become mayor

The Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2023 paving the way for an unelected person to become a mayor, deputy mayor, chairman or vice chairman of local government agencies soon to be formed in the province.

The newly passed amendment bill, however, makes it binding on those unelected persons who have become the mayor, deputy mayor, chairman or vice-chairman to get elected to the local council concerned within six months after assuming the charge of their office.

The amendment bill was tabled in the House by Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla. On the occasion, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed recalled that other political parties had given their proposals to improve the provincial local government law and they should also be considered.

He said that the latest amendment moved in the House was important and the legislators should be given time to discuss it. The House, however, approved the amendment bill hurriedly without any debate. The opposition lawmakers in the house also did not object to its passage.

Labour flats

Meanwhile, the assembly was informed that the Sindh Workers’ Welfare Board had since July 2017 allotted 2,202 flats to industrial workers in the province to ensure accommodation facilities for them.

This was disclosed by Sindh Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani as he responded to written and verbal queries of concerned lawmakers during the question hour of the Sindh Assembly’s session.

He told the concerned legislators that flats for the industrial workers had been allotted in the cities of Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana and Kotri. Apart from the flats, thousands of residential quarters and plots had also been given to labourers, he added.

Ghani told the House that for the allotment of a residential flat, a labourer should be a regular employee of an industry registered under the Factories Act, 1934. The applicant should be married and should have been in the service of the factory for the past three years.

It is also necessary that the applicants should not be the owner of any accommodation or shop prior to the allotment of the flat. Those applying for a flat should have their workplaces within a 30-kilometre radius from the labour colony.

The labour minister told the House that the flats were not allotted to the labourers free of charge but at highly discounted rates, which included payment of Rs30,000 advance and the rest of the amount of Rs470,000 was to be paid in instalments within a period of 20 years.

Ghani told the concerned lawmakers that the Workers’ Welfare Board had undertaken different development projects between 2018 and 2022, including the construction of 256 labour flats in Tando Mohammad Khan.

He said Sindh had also presented its case before the Council for Common Interests for the devolution of the Workers’ Welfare Fund and Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution from the Centre to the province. He said that following the 18th Constitutional Amendment, Sindh had passed a number of laws for the welfare of labourers.